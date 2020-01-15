michigan-sen.-peter-lucido-tells-reporter-allison-donahue-that-boys-‘could-have-a-lot-of-fun’-with-her

January 15, 2020 | 12: 39pm | Updated January 15, 2020 | 12: 42pm

A Michigan senator is accused of humiliating a female journalist in the state’s chambers by telling her a group of high school boys “could have a lot of fun” with her, according to the reporter.

Michigan Advance reporter Allison Donahue claimed the comments by Sen. Peter Lucido, the state’s senate majority whip, left her “objectified and humiliated” as she tried to interview him.

Instead of answering the 22-year-old’s questions, the politician pointed to a group of about 30 boys visiting from his all-boys alma mater, De La Salle Collegiate, Donahue wrote in a first-person exposé.

“You should hang around! You could have a lot of fun with these boys, or they could have a lot of fun with you,” the Republican politician told her, she wrote.

Allison Donahue Allison Donahue / Facebook

The young reporter claimed the boys burst into laughter and she knew she had “been the punchline of their ‘locker room’ talk.”

“Except it wasn’t the locker room; it was the Senate chamber. And this isn’t high school. It’s my career,” she wrote, calling it “belittling” and coming “from a place of power.”

She says she confronted him about the “unprofessional” remark but instead of apologizing, he rambled about his time at the school and how awkward it was for him when he “first met a woman.”

He told her it was how he always talks to women, she wrote, claiming he said, “It was nothing disingenuous. It was no harm.”

Lucido initially told the Detroit Free Press he had nothing to apologize for, saying his comments were “blown out of proportion.”

He was “not talking about anything sexual” but was just “geeked up about the boys coming there” and ready “to have some fun,” he said.

However, he changed his tone later with an apology released through the Michigan Senate Republican office.

“I apologize for the misunderstanding yesterday and for offending Allison Donahue,” Lucido said, according to the Free Press.

Donahue later tweeted about how proud she was to have stood up for herself.

“It wasn’t the comment that necessarily knocked me off my feet, it was the fact that he knew he could get away with saying it. That’s not happening anymore,” she wrote.

Rep. Debbie Dingell praised her for ” bravely” telling her story, tweeting, “We must stand up to sexist, violent hate speech everywhere — especially in government institutions.”