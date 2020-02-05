michelle-williams-buys-8.3m-townhouse-with-hamilton-director-fiance

Michelle Williams buys £8.3m townhouse with Hamilton director fiancé

The townhouse comes with a plot of land which the couple could use to build an extension for their growing family. 

Michelle Williams and fiancé Thomas Kail have invested in a New York home.

The Blue Valentine actress and the Tony Award-winning Hamilton director paid £8.3 million for their Brooklyn Heights brownstone.

The couple met when Kail directed Williams in Fosse/Verdon, for which she won the Golden Globe last month for best actress in a mini-series.

The 3,000sq ft house comes with a plot of land where the couple, who are expecting their first child together, could potentially build an extension.

They can also enjoy Williams’ 20-acre estate Upstate when they need to escape the city.

