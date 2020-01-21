michelle-visage-and-giovanni-pernice-speak-out-about-their-controversial-strictly-come-dancing-journey:-‘i-wanted-to-leave-a-mark’

RuPaul’s Drag Race judge and all-around legend Michelle Visage most certainly made waves with her appearance on Strictly Come Dancing last year.

Thanks to her partnership with professional dancer and Italian stallion Giovanni Pernice, she found herself front and centre of many headlines – from constant speculation if they hated each or not, to their controversial exit from the programme following their performance to Vogue by Madonna, which many fans thought Michelle was undermarked and ‘mansplained’ to by the judges.

Making an appearance at RuPaul’s Drag Con UK with their very own panel TV Friendships That Last Forever, Michelle and Giovanni welcomed both Drag Race and Strictly fans alike into a look into one of last year’s most notable TV partnerships – and long may it continue.

‘The press had a field day when we were partners,’ Michelle said, starting off the panel with a bang. ‘They said we hated each other. I had to publicly make a statement on Instagram to say it was all a lie.’

The 51-year-old certainly made an indelible mark on the series this year, admitting that both her and Gio’s Italian heritage made their relationship ‘fiery.’

‘It was quite interesting,’ Giovanni revealed when asked by Michelle what it was like teaching her for the first time. ‘I was telling you A and you were doing B, C, D and everything else. [The teaching] took me longer than it usually does.’

The dynamic duo certainly haven’t lost that fiery streak since exiting the programme – ever the Virgo, she always relished in telling her former partner to sit down, stand up, speak out and everything else in between.

The one surprising sticking point, however, came thanks to Michelle and Giovanni’s training schedule, which was so intense, it didn’t even include time for lunch!

‘We would rehearse eight to 10 hours a day,’ she revealed. ‘We never took breaks! Everybody says, “oh my god you lost so much weight!” I was like I know, I starved for 4 months!’

Then turning to newly-minted Strictly champion Oti Mabuse – who was sat in the crowd, looking every inch the glowing ballroom champion, btw – she asked if she and partner Kelvin Fletcher took lunch breaks.

‘Yeah!’ The Greatest Dancer dance captain answered gleefully, which made the Drag Race icon give her former partner some serious, shady side-eye.

Talk then transitioned into what is probably the most controversial point in the duo’s Strictly journey – their routine to Vogue by Madonna, performing the titular dance as a couple’s choice before being voted out of the programme that very week.

‘We wanted to do something different,’ Michelle told the audience about their decision. ‘Strictly is amazing, but it’s been the same for a very long time.

‘If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it but being the queer ally I am, I wanted to leave a mark.’

She continued: ‘[We wanted to] push things forward, its called progression. It was kind of our time to say let’s do something risky o make a statement for the people who aren’t represented in the mainstream.

‘My very straight partner here didn’t question it. I wish you did, cos maybe we would have won. He was by my side through the whole thing.’

Giovanni cheered Michelle on with a ‘yasssss queen,’ so we know that they are both the ultimate allies to the queer cause. Come on, Vogue!

‘We started a conversation with that dance,’ the TV personality stated. ‘I can’t let it go, Gio!’

Michelle mentioned numerous times throughout the panel that Giovanni was the only Strictly pro she wanted as her partner and ‘the only one that could handle me.’

However, a rather nosy audience member asked the question that we all want to as anyone ever involved in Strictly – who did you really want to be partnered with?

Michelle drew an audible gasp from Giovanni when she chose Aljaž Škorjanec but the Italian stallion had an even more shocking wildcard up his sleeve.

If he hadn’t been partnered with Michelle he would have loved – Annika Rice.

We mean, sure, why not?

For those of us who are worried that we might never see Michelle and Gio will never dance again, well, the two have good news for you.

‘I will be dancing with Giovanni in his London date,’ she revealed, speaking about Giovanni’s newest venture, a solo tour called This Is Me.

We’ll see you on the dancefloor, queen!





