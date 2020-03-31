Michelle Obama Praises Alicia Keys in New Book Excerpt

Posted by — March 31, 2020 in News Leave a reply
michelle-obama-praises-alicia-keys-in-new-book-excerpt

Alicia Keys‘ new memoir More Myself is out now, and to celebrate the book release on Tuesday, the singer-songwriter took to Instagram to share an audio excerpt from the book written and read by none other than Michelle Obama.
In the audio clip, the former First Lady praises Keys for her unique talent and tenacity of spirit.

“Over the years, we’ve grown closer, and I’ve seen Alicia continue to shine in a way that only she can,” she says. “Her family has grown larger now, and she’s earned even more awards. Yet what continues to impress me is her choice to grapple with the big questions: What is my purpose? What can I do for others? How can I use this fame for good? Somewhere in there is, if not an answer, at least a glimmer of the truth that I think we’re all seeking. And by sharing her music and her soul, Alicia is bringing us closer to it than even she may realize.”

You May Also Like

nielsen-says-streaming-surged-50%-for-week-of-march-16-from-year-ago-–-‘spenser-confidential’-on-netflix-most-watched

Nielsen Says Streaming Surged 50% For Week Of March 16 From Year Ago – ‘Spenser Confidential’ On Netflix Most Watched

little-help-for-the-elderly-and-sick-in-struggle-to-find-toilet-paper

🔥Little help for the elderly and sick in struggle to find toilet paper🔥

covid-19-in-missouri:-by-the-numbers

🔥COVID-19 in Missouri: By the numbers🔥

new-york-city-to-probe-amazon-firing-of-warehouse-worker

🔥New York City to probe Amazon firing of warehouse worker🔥

About the Author: John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *