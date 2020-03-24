michelle-obama-posts-comforting-message-amid-coronavirus-crisis-and-proposes-amazing-ways-to-help-your-communities!

Michelle Obama had a very important message to share with the country amid the increasingly worrisome COVID-19 pandemic. The former First Lady of the United States took to Instagram to remind her followers that they are ‘not alone’ even while practicing social distancing.

The letter she posted on the platform was one filled with hope and without a doubt quickly became a source of strength for many.

Not only that, but Michelle also provided a number of resources on how to help communities amid this global concern.

As always, the ex-FLOTUS is using her huge platform to share positivity with the world.

Alongside the carousel post filled with sources on how people can halo each other, she wrote: ‘These past few weeks have been scary and difficult for many of us. We just don’t have a roadmap for what we’re currently experiencing—that in and of itself can bring up feelings of anxiety, loneliness, and fear. Not to mention the worry we feel about the health and safety of our parents, children, and loved ones and the financial security of so many families.’

She went on to also comfort all those who would stumble upon her powerful message, writing that: ‘Whatever you’re going through right now, I want you to know you aren’t alone. Even as we practice social distancing, this new normal is something we are figuring out together. As for me, I know when I’m feeling overwhelmed that picking up the phone and calling one of my girlfriends can work wonders. I also know staying close to my community helps me to feel connected and strong.’

As for the suggestions she had on how people can help their communities, she suggested that they should pick up groceries for the elderly in their neighborhoods and leaving a note on their doors as well, since they are the most at risk.

Another great idea was to call local hospitals and order take-out for the medical staff working tirelessly to save lives all the white risking their own.

‘One more thing…be gentle with yourself,’ Michelle concluded her message.



