michelle-obama,-bernie-sanders,-rihanna-and-many-stars-attend-this-club-quarantine-party-by-dj-nice.while-everyone-is-in-house-arrest-mode,-this-virtual-party-is-trending-right-now!

While everyone is sulking under this sudden house arrest situation, it seems like American DJ, rapper, photographer Derrick Jones who was known by his stage name D-Nice hosted a virtual party through Instagram Live on Saturday night. Let us take a look at what this whole thing is all about! This will surely blow your mind as this one this what you need to see right now!
This New Virtual Partying Is In Trend And Fans Are Going Crazy!
The virtual party attracted more than 100,000 viewers including A-listed celebrities like Rihanna, Michelle Obama, Alicia Keys, Bernie Sanders and many more. Apart from celebs ,fans are literally going crazy over this new style of partying.
I never would’ve imagined that the best party I would create and DJ would be from the comfort of my own home. Homeschool is a thing! Yesterday was absolutely insane. The amount of artists and friends that virtually partied with me far exceeded my expectations. I’m feeling nothing but gratitude. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 Thanks to all of you that supported. This has been a great way to keep our spirits high. Blessings! Sending some love to my family. Shout out to all of my industry execs! Much love to all of the artists! JLo, Drake, Naomi Campbell, De La Soul, Black Thought, Diddy, Bun B., Keri Hilson, Will Packer, Gabrielle Union, H.E.R., America Ferrara, Donnie Wahlberg, Uncle Luke, Russell Simmons, Dapper Dan, Rob Morgan, Mary J. Blige, DJ Khaled, T.I., Kelly Rowland, Common, Lance Gross, Queen Latifah, DJ Clark Kent, Rich Medina, DJ Tony Touch, Stretch Armstrong, Traci Ellis Ross, Ne-Yo, Usher, DJ Premier, Swizz Beatz, NO I.D., Yvette Noel Schure, Erykah Badu, Fat Joe, Jay Electronica, PNB Rock, Nile Rogers, Fonzworth Bentley, Marisa Tomei, Michelle Williams, Victor Cruz, Karruenche Tran, Ciara, Daymond John, Angie Martinez, Groove Theory’s Bryce, Tank, Cam’ron, Ludacris, Fabolous, Dorian Missick, Yvette Nicole Brown, Tasha Smith, Jadakiss, Kwamé, Chris Spencer, Royale Watkins, Estelle, Bresha Webb, Jermaine Dupri, Vanessa Williams, DJ Aktive, Lee Daniels, Affion Crockett, MC Lyte, Ro James, D-Dot Angelette, Kenny Burns, Tika Sumpter, Marlon Wayans, Lauren London, Loni Love, Dallas Austin, June Ambrose, April Walker, Just Blaze, Kangol Kid from UTFO, Omar Epps, Keisha Epps, Roland Martin, Big Tigger, DJ Trauma, Lil Jon, Dule Hill, Jazmyn Simon, DJ Cassidy, Marsai Martin, Lance Gross, Anthony Hamilton, Young Guru, Lalah Hathaway, Carl Payne, Damien Hall, Denyce Lawton, Lennox Lewis, Niecy Nash, Mashonda, Erick Sermon, Jairobi, DJ Envy, DJ Enuff, Miles Brown, Lamann Rucker, Mark Brown, DJ VLuv, and more. Wow! #DNiceHomeschool #DNicePhotography #SelfPortrait.
During this time of a global threat, with almost every state and country going trough a lockdown, here’s when D-Nice decided to throw a quarantine party. American rapper D-Nice who has more than 565,000 followers on Instagram posted that he will be going live at 3 pm PST on Wednesday.
I can’t believe that I started the Home School social distancing dance party just four days ago and it’s become a place for us to virtually dance together and stay connected. From my kitchen, I’m able to send positive vibrations to each of you. Thank you for rocking with me. Thank you to all of the artists that popped in to show love. Al B. Sure, Andre Harrell, Angie Martinez, Anthony Hamilton, Beverly Bond, Bevy Smith, Big Daddy Kane, Bink, Black Thought, Bun B, Chris Spencer, Common, Damien Hall, Dave Chappelle, Deborah Cox, Debra Lee, DJ Camilo, DJ Cassidy, DJ Clark Kent, DJ Goldfinger, DJ Tony Touch, Donald Faison, Dres, Dule Hill, Erick Sermon, Estelle, Fab 5 Freddy, Fat Joe, Ghostface, Grand Puba, Jairobi White, Jazmyn Simon, Jermaine Dupri, Jill Scott, Jim Jones, Joe Budden, John Legend, Jonathan Mannion, Kardinal Official, Kenny Burns, Kenny Smith, Kevin Liles, Lee Daniels, Lena Waithe, Lennox Lewis, Letoya Luckett, LL Cool J, Louise Hazel, Mary J. Blige, Maseo, MC Lyte, Michael Ealy, Michael Rapaport, Michelle Wolf, Naomi Campbell, Nile Rodgers, Omar Dorsey, Oneal McKnight, Posdonus, Royale Watkins, Russell Simmons, Sophia Chang, Spice Adams, Spinderella, Stretch Armstrong, Swin Cash, Tank, Tasha Smith, Teddy Riley, Tobe Nwigwe, Zab Judah, and more. Class resumes today at 2pm pst. Please tell your friends. #BrandNice #dnicehomeschool
The Whole Thing Is Trending On Social Media!
This news of his virtual party while tweets go as the hashtag goes as ClubQurantine is trending on number one. Moreover, National race and ethnicity writer Kat Stafford has mentioned the whole trending incident in a tweet, appreciating rapper D Nice as he is out there making history tonight.
Somebody needs to nominate @DJ_DNICE for a Nobel Peace Prize when this pandemic ends. He is doing the Lord’s work on Instagram Live right now.
— Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) March 22, 2020
If you want some good vibes, head over to DNice’s quarantine party #ClubQuarantine on IG live right now. Yesterday I stayed all 6 hours. Worth it. Whole family was jamming.
— Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) March 21, 2020
#ClubQuarantine the best thing popping!!!! Real music flex with @dnice on ig! Erbody at this party💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾🕺🏾🕺🏾🕺🏾🕺🏾
— Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) March 22, 2020
This has become a place for all of us to virtually dance together and stay connected. The rapper has said that right from his kitchen he is able to send positive vibrations to each of you. He has thanked all the fans for rocking with him. This thing turned out to be a huge success and is the top trending thing right now.
Ayyyee! #ClubQuarantine is truly the vibe we all needed while #SafeAtHome. Thank you @djdnice for bringing us all together in love!
— KELENDRIA ROWLAND (@KELLYROWLAND) March 22, 2020
Living for the global music party with @djdnice happening right now! 🎶❤https://t.co/kBGIAZKCjQ pic.twitter.com/aVidVtPK08
— Instagram (@instagram) March 22, 2020