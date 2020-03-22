michelle-obama,-bernie-sanders,-rihanna-and-many-stars-attend-this-club-quarantine-party-by-dj-nice.while-everyone-is-in-house-arrest-mode,-this-virtual-party-is-trending-right-now!

While everyone is sulking under this sudden house arrest situation, it seems like American DJ, rapper, photographer Derrick Jones who was known by his stage name D-Nice hosted a virtual party through Instagram Live on Saturday night. Let us take a look at what this whole thing is all about! This will surely blow your mind as this one this what you need to see right now!

This New Virtual Partying Is In Trend And Fans Are Going Crazy!

The virtual party attracted more than 100,000 viewers including A-listed celebrities like Rihanna, Michelle Obama, Alicia Keys, Bernie Sanders and many more. Apart from celebs ,fans are literally going crazy over this new style of partying.

During this time of a global threat, with almost every state and country going trough a lockdown, here’s when D-Nice decided to throw a quarantine party. American rapper D-Nice who has more than 565,000 followers on Instagram posted that he will be going live at 3 pm PST on Wednesday.

The Whole Thing Is Trending On Social Media!

This news of his virtual party while tweets go as the hashtag goes as ClubQurantine is trending on number one. Moreover, National race and ethnicity writer Kat Stafford has mentioned the whole trending incident in a tweet, appreciating rapper D Nice as he is out there making history tonight.

Somebody needs to nominate @DJ_DNICE for a Nobel Peace Prize when this pandemic ends. He is doing the Lord’s work on Instagram Live right now. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) March 22, 2020

If you want some good vibes, head over to DNice’s quarantine party #ClubQuarantine on IG live right now. Yesterday I stayed all 6 hours. Worth it. Whole family was jamming. — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) March 21, 2020

#ClubQuarantine the best thing popping!!!! Real music flex with @dnice on ig! Erbody at this party💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾🕺🏾🕺🏾🕺🏾🕺🏾 — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) March 22, 2020

This has become a place for all of us to virtually dance together and stay connected. The rapper has said that right from his kitchen he is able to send positive vibrations to each of you. He has thanked all the fans for rocking with him. This thing turned out to be a huge success and is the top trending thing right now.