michelle-keegan-quits-our-girl-after-‘life-changing’-four-years-as-georgie-lane

Michelle Keegan is hanging up her army boots and leaving Our Girl after four years on screen as medic Georgie Lane in the BBC drama.

The actress has announced that she’s moving on to pastures new with the upcoming series, set to air this year, being her last in the role.

BBC is now reportedly looking for a new leading lady to take on the main role, after Michelle took over from EastEnders’ Lacey Turner, who starred in the show in 2014.

Speaking about saying goodbye to the series, Michelle told The Sun: ‘Playing Georgie has been a life changing role for me.

‘I’ve loved every second of the adventure so it was a very hard decision to make not to return.

‘I feel it is the right time to explore other exciting opportunities but I’m so happy to be part of the new series coming soon so it’s not the end just yet.’

Question is, will Georgie make it out of her final assignments alive? Or will she lose her life working on the front line as the medic?

Filming for the series sees Michelle spend months away from home at a time, with the latest stint seeing her spend months in Cape Town, South Africa.

She’s previously been shipped to Nepal and Malaysia for shoots as Georgie is sent to Afghanistan for her duties alongside the rest of the soldiers.

In July, it was revealed that Danny-Boy Hatchard, known best for playing Lee Carter in EastEnders, had joined the cast as Private Rhett ‘Cheese’ Charlton.

‘I’m buzzing to be joining the iconic 2 Section. Our Girl has always done a fantastic job representing our British troops, so I can’t wait to help tell more really cool stories,’ the actor gushed about his new role.

Meanwhile Michelle isn’t going to be away from our screens too long – as she’s also been filming Sky One working-class comedy Brassic, playing Erin Croft alongside co-stars Damien Molony and Joe Gilgun.

Our Girl returns later this year on BBC One.





