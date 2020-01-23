michelle-carter,-who-urged-her-boyfriend-to-kill-himself,-is-released-from-jail-early

Michelle Carter, who was convicted of urging her boyfriend to kill himself, was released from jail on Thursday.

Carter, now 23, was released from prison three months early after serving most of her 15-month sentence at the Bristol County jail in Dartmouth, Massachusetts.

Her early release comes after she accrued enough credits for good behavior and attended jail programs, according to Jonathan Darling, spokesman at the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office.

Carter was jailed in February 2019 after she encouraged her boyfriend, 18-year-old Conrad Roy, to die by suicide through texts and phone calls in July 2014 in Massachusetts.

Roy died of carbon monoxide poisoning in his truck in a parking lot in Fairhaven, Massachusetts. Carter’s texts, which goaded him to go ahead with his plan to kill himself, were used as evidence during her trial. She was 17-years-old when Roy died.

‘Ms Carter has been a model inmate here at the Bristol County House of Corrections. She has participated in a variety of programs, held a job inside the jail, has been polite to our staff and volunteers, has gotten along with the other inmates, and we’ve had no discipline issues with her whatsoever,’ Darling said.

Carter left the jail at approximately 9: 30 am Thursday in a black turtleneck and light-colored blazer, which was the same outfit she was sentenced in.

She will now serve five years of probation, according to her sentence.

Roy’s family spoke out against Carter after her early release.

‘The sheriff should serve the rest of her time. He lets her go because she’s a good girl? She’s not a good girl,’ Roy’s grandfather told the Boston Herald.

Carter’s case garnered international attention after it raised legal issues about free speech and gave a disturbing look at teenage relationships and depression.

The sensational case even became the subject of the 2019 HBO documentary, ‘I Love You, Now Die: The Commonwalth V Michelle Carter.’

Last week, the US Supreme Court announced it would not take her case up for review after her lawyers urged the high court to decide whether her conviction violated the First Amendment guarantee of free speech.