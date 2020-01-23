michelle-carter,-convicted-of-pushing-boyfriend-conrad-roy-to-kill-himself,-released-from-prison

January 23, 2020 | 10: 29am

Michelle Carter — the Massachusetts woman convicted of pushing her boyfriend Conrad Roy II to kill himself — was released early from prison Thursday after serving less than a year behind bars.

Carter, 23, was sprung three months early from Bristol County House of Correction in Dartmouth on account of good behavior, Boston 25 News reported.

In 2014, Carter, who was 17 at the time, had encouraged Roy, then 18, to commit suicide through a series of text messages. He died after filling the inside of his pickup truck with poisonous fumes.

Prosecutors argued that Roy was having second thoughts, but Carter texted him to “get back in.”

She was convicted in 2017 of involuntary manslaughter and ordered to serve 15 months in prison.

With Post Wires