With the coronavirus pandemic worsening daily, many members of the American folks have needed President Obama to provide up some advice and hope – particularly as Trump’s press conferences often ignite controversy.

Even though Barack isn’t giving daily press briefings with Dr. Fauci by his side, his wife, Michelle Obama, has appeared on The Ellen Show (via Instagram, needless to say), to go over their lives in self-isolation.

Through the interview, Michelle revealed how the Obamas are keeping busy during quarantine (& most importantly, we learn Michelle Obama might just be among the last people who have a ring back tone).

The former First Lady told Ellen, “We’re just attempting to structure our days. Everybody’s home – girls are back, colleges online are now.”

Her daughters, Sasha and malia, have returned from Harvard and the University of Michigan, where in fact the remaining semesters now are online.

“We’re just trying to keep a routine going, but we also got just a little Netflix and chilling happening,” Michelle said.

Ellen said she’s been watching some “interesting shows on Netflix and Hulu,” alongside her wife, Portia. She is filming the show in Santa Barbara, California where they’re “hunkered down.”

Unfortunately, Ellen, a noted fan of The Bachelor, didn’t reveal what she’s watching. Perhaps it’s her very own Netflix special on repeat – or her wife’s role in Arrested Development.

The Obamas in Lamu (Michelle Obama/Instagram)

Michelle also offered some desire to the American people (and everyone watching in the home), saying, “Personally i think for all your folks who are likely to suffer due to after that eventually the economy and we need to be mindful in what we will do to aid those folks when this quarantine has ended and people are considering what’s left of these businesses and their lives.

“Which is a poor, but on the positive side, I understand for all of us it’s forced us to keep to sit back with one another, have real conversations, really ask figure and questions out how exactly to keep ourselves occupied without just TV or computers.

“Be thankful for everything you have and become prepared to share it if you are together,” Michelle said at the ultimate end of the inspirational mini-monologue.