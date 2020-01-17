michelin-chef-refuses-to-serve-vegan-food-because-‘it’s-a-rip-off’

A chef has refused to serve vegan food at his Michelin star restaurant because he does not think it offers value for money.

Sat Bains described the food as ’the biggest rip-off’ due to the ingredients being ‘cheap’.

The chef, 48, charges £105 and £120-a-head for his seven or 10-course tasting menus at Restaurant Sat Bains in Nottingham.

He already caters for vegetarians and pescetarians but he thinks making vegan dishes doesn’t make sense because it would be very labour intensive for a small number of customers.

Mr Bains, who has been a chef for 33 years, said: ‘The amount of research to get the same flavour and texture as fat to give that luxurious mouthful is phenomenal.

‘We were no longer doing our food. We were putting up dishes to meet this person’s needs and almost forsaking our own style.’

He added: ‘You can’t go to a heavy metal concert and expect classical music. It’s my business and my business model to do what I want. I don’t do vegan, halal, or kosher.

‘Vegan food is the biggest rip-off. The ingredients are so cheap. I want to give people value for money.’

The chef compared the difficulty of introducing vegan food to cooking for a diner with a deadly nightshade allergy.

He said foods such as potatoes, tomatoes and peppers – as ‘so hard to get right.’

Mr Bains said: ‘It’s not just ten dishes thrown on a menu – it’s thought about so much in minute detail. We want to give our customers the best food we can.

‘We are not specialists in vegan food and I never set out to be a vegan restaurant.

‘The customers coming here know what to expect. We’re niche – we can be niche with our menu in terms of ingredients so there are certain dietaries we can’t do and won’t do.

‘I can’t go to a vegan restaurant and ask for steak.’

Restaurant Sat Bains opened 20 years ago and has two Michelin stars.