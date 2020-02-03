Micheal Ward's mum reveals Laura Dern and Olivia Colman's adorable support at the Baftas

Laura Dern and Olivia Colman offered the mother of EE Bafta Rising Star winner Micheal Ward a shoulder to cry on when she was overcome with emotion at last night’s Bafta ceremony.

The Hollywood stars were sitting near Ward’s mother Keisha, who burst into tears when her 22-year-old son, the star of Top Boy and Blue Story, claimed the prize at the Royal Albert Hall.

She told the Evening Standard she was stunned to be comforted by US star Dern, who won the best supporting actress Bafta for her role in Marriage Story, and The Crown’s Colman.

Keisha said: “They were like, ‘It is OK to cry.’ I was offered a hankie.” Dern said she had felt privileged to experience the touching moment with Ward’s mother.

The five-time Golden Globe-winning star said: “She happened to be right behind me and I had the privilege of congratulating her and giving her a hug as we celebrated her son.”

Keisha, who lives in Romford, said she had been confident Ward would beat Awkwafina, Jack Lowden, Kaitlyn Dever and Kelvin Harrison Jr to take the prize, which was voted for by the public and presented by former winner Daniel Kaluuya. James McAvoy, Kristen Stewart and Letitia Wright are also previous winners.

Emotional: Ward’s mum fought back tears when he won (BBC)

“I told him [Ward], ‘We’re winning’,” Keisha said. “I told him, ‘I am coming for the win.’ I have been campaigning all week. Proud is not even enough of a word.”

Last night Ward, whose next project is Sir Steve McQueen’s six-part series Small Axe with Wright, Lowden and John Boyega, said: “I was a bit shocked. I feel blessed, overwhelmed. I walked up [on to the stage] and everyone started screaming, that was insane. The support was brilliant and I loved it.”

Micheal Ward Wins Rising Star Bafta 2020

Ward thanked his mother and paid tribute to his late father as he broke down on stage.

On seeing his mother’s reaction, he said: “She made my mascara run, I’m kidding I don’t wear mascara. Maybe a bit of foundation. I knew I was going to be emotional because we’re a very emotional family.”

Backstage, Ward met the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. The royal couple congratulated him, before he told them: “You’re making me nervous.”

William admitted to Ward: “You come to these awards and you have so many films to watch,” with Kate adding: “Having children is so bad for watching films.”

Triumphant: Ward joins a long line of hugely successful Rising Star winners (Getty Images)

Last night, the Duke — who is president of Bafta — spoke about the lack of diversity among the nominees.

There were no women on the shortlist for best director, and no black or ethnic minority acting stars were nominated in the main categories.

William said: “We find ourselves talking again about the need to do more to ensure diversity in the sector and in the awards process — that simply cannot be right in this day and age.”

Joaquin Phoenix, who was named best actor for Joker, used his speech to tackle the issue. He said: “I think that we have to do the hard work to truly understand systemic racism.

“I think it is the obligation of the people that have created and perpetuated and benefited from a system of oppression to dismantle it, so that’s on us.”

Florence Pugh, Pixie Lott, Maya Jama, Andrew Scott and Gemma Arterton were among the stars celebrating the biggest night in British film.

War epic 1917 was the biggest winner, taking home seven awards including best film and best director for Sir Sam Mendes.

The ceremony, hosted by Graham Norton, attracted three million viewers — a drop from last year, when the average viewing figure was 3.5 million.