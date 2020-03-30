michaela-tells-jared-she’s-getting-married-in-this-manifest-sneak-peek

It took some effort, but Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh) and Jared (J.R. Ramirez) are finally on good terms again on Manifest. The pair are back to working together rather than butting heads, and Jared has even come around to Michaela’s relationship with Zeke (Matt Long) — or so he says. In this exclusive sneak peek at Monday’s episode, titled “Call Sign,” Michaela breaks the news that she and Zeke are tying the knot the next day, and Jared’s lengthy stare suggests he’s less than enthused about the revelation. Is he merely stunned at how nonchalantly Michaela dropped this bombshell on him? Perhaps he’s concerned she might be rushing things given that Zeke is expected to die soon. Or maybe he really isn’t over her like he pretends to be. Whatever he’s thinking, Jared will need to focus on their current case, especially since the suspects appear to be hell-bent on enacting their revenge against Michaela for arresting them. Discover your new favorite show: Watch This Now!

The episode will also see Grace (Athena Karkanis) prepping the family home for Michaela’s upcoming nuptials, which will be bittersweet considering Zeke’s days are numbered. Plus, Ben (Josh Dallas) will help a passenger with their guilt, and Saanvi (Parveen Kaur) looks for help to protect herself from the Major.Manifest airs Mondays at 10/9c on NBC.

Melissa Roxburgh and J.R. Ramirez, ManifestPhoto: David Giesbrecht/NBC