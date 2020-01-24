michaela-strachan-reveals-she-saves-her-dirty-bathwater-to-flush-the-lavatory,-as-she-urges-others-to-change-their-behaviour-to-save-the-planet

Michaela Strachan has revealed the unusual way she is attempting to save the planet; by flushing the lavatory with dirty bathwater.

The BBC Springwatch presenter, 53, fills the top of her lavatory with bathwater after she has finished washing in order to reduce her impact on the environment.

Ms Strachan said the last year has been a “wake-up call” when it came to climate change.

She explained: “My son is really aware of water usage. We use buckets to flush our toilet waste. We have a bath, don’t fill it up as much as we used to, and then flush the loo with the water from the bath with a bucket. It’s something we’ve been doing for years now.

“We are in crisis mode when it comes to looking after our planet. We all need to radically change our behaviour to live in a more sustainable way and we need to do it now.

“Last year was a serious wake-up call when we all became aware of just how serious the challenge has become. It is so inspiring to see that children are leading the way, taking action, encouraging their parents to change and becoming future eco warriors.”

However, baths are not usually the solution which springs to mind when one is thinking about saving water.