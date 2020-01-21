michael-vaughan-says-england-‘superstar’-tom-banton-should-withdraw-from-2020-indian-premier-league

Michael Vaughan believes Tom Banton is a ‘superstar in the making’ and says the England batsman should withdraw from the 2020 Indian Premier League to stake a Test claim.

Somerset batsman Banton, 21, is one of the most highly-rated young players in the world and made his international debut at the end of last year in the T20I series in New Zealand.

Banton thrived during his recent spell in Australia’s Big Bash League – scoring three fifties in seven innings, including a stunning 19-ball 56 – and was snapped up for more than £100,000 by Kolkata Knight Riders at the IPL auction in December.

Playing in cricket’s most lucrative and successful T20 tournament would see Banton miss up to seven County Championship matches and Vaughan believes he would be better served pressing his England Test claims for Somerset.

‘If I were in charge I would be on the phone this week to Tom Banton telling him to give up his IPL deal and play the first few weeks of the county season for Somerset because there is a slot available at No 6 in the Test side,’ former England captain Vaughan wrote in a column for Telegraph Sport.

‘Ollie Pope is not going to stay there forever. He is going to move up. Root and Stokes are rock solid at four and five.

‘Joe Denly has done OK but is OK good enough when you have a Pope at six who will clearly be England’s No 3 by the time they go to Australia again?

‘I have seen enough of Banton to know he is a superstar in the making. I’m not sure a stint in the IPL right now, when he might not get a lot of game time, is what he needs at this stage of his career.

‘The IPL can wait. He has plenty of time to go to India. He needs to play four-day cricket and score some early hundreds.

‘If he does that I could see him batting at No 6 in the Test side this summer. It is possible.’

Banton is yet to score a first-class century but has produced a number of eye-catching performances in white-ball cricket, including a century against Kent in last summer’s T20 Blast.

Vaughan added: ‘I really think he can be a Test player at No 6. In that position you can have a player who is a little bit different. He has everything.

‘He is a bit like Kevin Pietersen in the way he hits the ball and sets up. He has presence at the crease.

‘If he switches his mind on and really commits to it I see a kid who has a lot of talent and could fly into the Test team.

‘Then England would have a top order of Rory Burns, Sibley or Crawley, Pope, Root, Stokes, Banton and a keeper at seven, probably Ben Foakes.

‘All of a sudden that looks a pretty decent line up.’

