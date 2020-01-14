michael-owen-makes-prediction-for-manchester-united-vs-wolves

Michael Owen is backing Manchester United to down Wolves and book their spot in the FA Cup fourth round and predicts it will be a far more exciting game than the dour 0-0 draw at Molineux.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were held away from home when the two sides met earlier in January, meaning they will cross paths again in a third round replay on Wednesday night.

Rather than the mindnumbing first tie, Owen, who formerly turned out for Manchester United as well as Liverpool, is expecting a cracker in Manchester, and tips United’s devastatingly pacy attackers to give them the edge.

‘Manchester United have scored four times in their last two home league games, but I feel two might be enough to see them through to the fourth round against a Wolves side who have gone a bit cold in front of goal in recent weeks – just two scored in their last four winless games,’ Owen told Bet Victor.

‘The original tie 10 days ago at Molineux was a disappointing affair, but I would be surprised if we saw a similar game at Old Trafford.

‘When they are on song, United have pace and quality in abundance, although they remain light on numbers and class in midfield. I expect United to win a cracking Cup tie and go into the weekend game at Anfield on the front foot.’

In the other FA Cup replays, Owen is backing Spurs to beat Middlesbrough, Newcastle to beat Rochdale and Watford to beat Tranmere.

Of Tottenham Hotpur’s clash, he added: ‘Spurs did have their late opportunities to salvage a point against Liverpool on Saturday evening, but they were outplayed for long periods of the game and the Reds could, and probably should, have been out of sight at halftime at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

‘I don’t expect this current Spurs side to just roll over a Boro side who are unbeaten in a month and won at Championship leaders West Brom in the period.

‘Boro were travelling down to London on Monday and staying in the capital until the weekend, given they face a massive game in the Championship against Fulham on Friday evening.

‘Manager Jonathan Woodgate and all at the Riverside know that a good second half of the campaign could still see them make the playoffs and the league is their priority, but former Spurs players Woodgate and his assistant Robbie Keane will make sure their side give a good account of themselves back in north London.’

