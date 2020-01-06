michael-oliver’s-impromptu-use-of-pitchside-monitor-likely-to-lead-to-more-checks-in-premier-league

Pitchside monitor checks in Premier League matches are expected to be used more readily after Michael Oliver’s impromptu use of the screen in the FA Cup was deemed a success.

Oliver took it upon himself to check the footage after a VAR official at the Stockley Park refereeing HQ informed him of a potential attempted headbutt by Crystal Palace’s Luka Milivojevic, who had earlier kicked out at Tom Huddlestone.

Sources close to the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) – the refereeing body for the English game – said there had been no change of policy ahead of the cup tie, despite pressure from Fifa for officials in England to use the monitors.

However, given there has yet to be a single occasion in the Premier League where the referee has consulted the monitor, its successful use in the cup is expected to prompt further occasional use for unseen incidents.