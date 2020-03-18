michael-myers-actor-breaths-life-into-halloween-kills-as-he-quarantines-in-the-studio

Original Michael Myers actor Nick Castle just recorded some breathing for Halloween Kills. The actor posted a picture of himself on social media at a studio while in front of a microphone. Castle was the man who brought the villainous Myers to life in John Carpenter’s l978 horror classic Halloween. He is involved in the latest movies from Blumhouse, but actor James Jude Courtney does the majority of the heavy Myers lifting these days, though it appears that all the “voice” work will be provided by Castle in the next two installments.

Nick Castle captioned his studio photo with, “Bravely left my shelter to do some ‘breathing’ yesterday. Hope you guys appreciate my sacrifice.” Horror fans around the world will definitely appreciate that sacrifice. Castle always has a good sense of humor about things, even when it comes to leaving the house during the coronavirus pandemic. North America has been directed to practice social distancing and staying away from large groups of people. Luckily, it appears that Castle was alone in the studio with maybe just an engineer or two.

Halloween Kills is in the post-production phase at the moment. John Carpenter, who came back to executive produce and score the 2018 sequel, is back on board and more than likely putting the final touches on his new score. When asked about returning, the director said, “I loved it, It was a lot of fun. And I’ll do the score, do a new score. That’s always fun… I’m on board. Let’s go.” In addition to creating the music, Carpenter also provided director David Gordon Green with some invaluable notes, which he more than likely did again.

As for what we can expect with Halloween Kills, James Jude Courtney recently gave a tiny tease. While 2018’s sequel was pretty intense, it appears that the next installment is going to make it look tame. The actor notes that they had to make some changes to avoid the sequel pitfalls, but that was to be expected. Courtney says, “We pumped up the volume on this one. We’ve progressed late into the night, and now that everybody realizes what the stakes are… it’s reaching a head. It’s [the 2018 film] on speed.” That certainly sounds like an interesting way to describe the upcoming movie.

Halloween Kills is scheduled to hit theaters on October 16th, 2020, followed by Halloween Ends, which scheduled to arrive a year later on October 15th, 2021. For now it seems like the October release date should remain, but that could change if the coronavirus continues to spread. For now we’ll just have to wait and see what happens. At least we have Nick Castle to provide us with some Halloween Kills updates. Speaking of which, you can check out the studio photo below, thanks to Nick Castle’s Twitter account.

