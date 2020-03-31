michael-jordan’s-new-docu-series-“the-last-dance”-is-dropping-earlier-than-expected

The highly anticipated 10-part Michael Jordan documentary, The Last Dance will arrive in April — a whole two months earlier than expected. Today on Good Morning America, ABC/ESPN will reportedly announce that the series will arrive on Sunday, April 19.

With Covid-19 bringing nearly all sports to a screeching halt, including the NBA, ESPN was under significant pressure to fill the void and release the series early. Thankfully, the network and its partners — Netflix, Jordan, the NBA — have acknowledged the demand.

In just under three weeks, fans will be able to follow Jordan’s journey with the Chicago Bulls, and learn how they forged one of the most successful dynasties in sports history. Check out the trailer below.

