michael-fatialofa:-rugby-stars-donate-to-fundraising-campaign-for-injured-worcester-warriors-lock

Rugby stars from around the world are digging deep into their pockets to help Worcester Warriors forward Michael Fatialofa and his family deal with the cost of his potentially life-changing injuries.

Fatialofa suffered a spinal-cord injury after taking the ball into contact during a match against Saracens on January 4.

He was rushed off the pitch by paramedics to an intensive care unit in a London hospital.

Fatialofa’s condition remains serious as his injuries leave him facing damaged function, feeling and control over his body.

However, the 27-year-old – who has been moved to a specialist spinal injuries clinic – is making progress following successful surgery and now the rugby community are helping to fund his rehabilitation.

Fatialofa suffered a serious neck injury against Saracens last month

(Getty Images)

Restart, the official charity of the Rugby Players’ Association (RPA), are behind the movement and raising funds via a JustGiving campaign page.

Rugby players from all over the world have already donated, with New Zealand centre Jack Goodhue emphasising the campaign’s global appeal.

Closer to home many from Saracens, including England hooker Jamie George, have also donated and Harlequins head of rugby Paul Gustard has contributed too.

The JustGiving campaign page was only set up on Monday, but by Tuesday morning it had already raised over £9,000.

Fatialofa’s wife, Tatiana, said: “As a family, we appreciate any help people are willing to give at this difficult time.

“It is very humbling and well outside of our comfort zone to reach out and ask for support in this way.”