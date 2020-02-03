michael-bloomberg-and-donald-trump-trade-blows-in-tv-adverts-aired-during-super-bowl

The latest headlines in your inbox

A simmering feud between Donald Trump and Michael Bloomberg boiled over today as the president mocked the billionaire Democrat’s height – and the former New York mayor branded him a “pathological liar”.

The former friends rivals traded insults as Mr Bloomberg, who is vying to take on Mr Trump in this year’s White House election, and the president squared-off with multi-million campaign TV adverts that aired during the Super Bowl.

Mr Trump went on the offensive in a pre-Super Bowl interview on Fox News, describing Mr Bloomberg as “very little” and “mini Mike”. He alluded to unsubstantiated claims that Mr Bloomberg has asked for a box to stand on during upcoming televised Democratic debates.

“It’s okay. There’s nothing wrong. You can be short. Why should he get a box to stand on? He wants a box for the debates. Why should he be entitled? Does that mean everyone else gets a box?

“I would love to run against Bloomberg,’ he added. I would love it.”

President Donald Trump’s pre-game Super Bowl interview (Getty Images)

Hitting back, the Bloomberg campaign called Mr Trump a “pathological liar’ and attacked his “fake hair, his obesity and his spray-on tan”.

Mr Bloomberg, 77, who is 5ft 8ins tall, compared to 73-year-old Mr Trump’s 6ft 3ins, added: “I stand twice as tall as he does on the stage that matters.”

The former friends fell out in 2016 when Mr Trump accused Mr Bloomberg of taking a “nasty shot” in an interview when the media mogul mused about entering the 2016 presidential race because he found “the level of discourse discussion distressingly banal and an outrage and an insult to the voters”.

“He was a friend of mine. As far as I’m concerned, he’s not a friend of mine anymore,” Mr Trump, who won that election, said at the time.

Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg (Getty Images)

Since then, Mr Bloomberg has branded Mr Trump “a dangerous demagogue” while the president called his last term as New York mayor “ a disaster”.

Mr Bloomberg has also taunted the president over their comparative wealth. His estimated worth is about $60 billion, which is 17 times more than Mr Trump.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania (AFP via Getty Images)

The rivarly has intensified since Mr Bloomberg’s late entry into the Democratic nomination race, which kicks off today as party supporters in Iowa vote for their favoured candidate to take on Mr Trump in November.

Mr Bloomberg’s unconventional campaign has seen him skip the early nominating contests. He is pouring hundreds of millions of dollars into later battles in California and elsewhere, and is rising in the polls.

Today’s vote was seen as a close four-way race between former Vice President Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren Pete Buttigieg.