michael-barrymore-wants-to-return-to-dancing-on-ice-next-year-as-viewers-see-the-fall-that-broke-his-wrist

We’re honestly so heartbroken for @MrBarrymore and his Pro @almurph18. Wishing him a speedy recovery. 🙏 #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/V8muJrXpNl — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) January 5, 2020

Michael Barrymore may not have made it to the live shows of Dancing On Ice, but the broadcaster revealed he wants to give it another go next year, once his broken wrist has healed.

He was ruled out of the show on medical grounds after breaking a bone in his wrist, and was devastated to miss out on his return to TV.

Michael, 67, was seen in footage from before the accident, saying: ‘Wow, oh wow. Studio this size I haven’t been in for 18 year. It’s hard to explain what the feeling is like, you just feel lifted by the whole thing.

‘Sometimes you have to give up what you love and when you get an opportunity to do it again you realise just how much it does mean to you, you really do.’

Viewers then got to see the heavy tumble Michael took, which ended up breaking a bone in his wrist, as well as his trip to the doctor as they told him just how serious the situation was.

X-rays confirmed that he had broken his radius, and saw the heartbreaking moment he was told he would no longer be taking part in the competition, just three weeks before the show began.

Michael told Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield he would be getting the cast off on Tuesday, and that watching the others take part in the show was making him emotional.

He admitted people had been ‘cheering him on’ in the streets as everyone was waiting to see him skate after so long off TV.

When the presenters offered him the chance to return in 2021, he responded: ‘Of course! Well, I’ve just got a bit of knitting to do so I have a year to do it, I’ll finish that off and then I’ll [be back].

‘Thank you for asking me, it’s been an amazing journey and I’ve loved every single moment of it. Thank you so much.’

We’re not crying, you are… Roll on 2021.

Dancing On Ice returns on Sunday from 6pm on ITV.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Is Michael Barrymore on Dancing on Ice – what happened to him?

MORE: Michael Barrymore updates fans on broken wrist after being forced to quit Dancing on Ice





