michael-barrymore-updates-fans-on-broken-wrist-after-being-forced-to-quit-dancing-on-ice

Michael Barrymore has told his fans he’s ‘on the mend’ after being forced to quit Dancing on Ice due to an injury.

The funnyman took to his Instagram account to update his followers about his hand as he exclaimed ‘broken bones suck’.

Posting pictures of his hand in a cast he wrote: ‘On the mend… Cast reinforced today and to be removed in just 2 weeks time.

‘Thank you to all the wonderful staff at the NHS; this whole process couldn’t have been easier. Happy New Year x MB.’

At the height of his hosting career, Michael was one of the most popular entertainers of the 90s.

Michael was hoping that his stint on this series of Dancing on Ice would be his comeback into show business, however, the funnyman broke his wrist meaning he had to quit the show before it even began.

Speaking on the Christmas Special he exclaimed: ‘I’ve been dedicated to this business for a long, long time and accepted that it was over for me.

‘And I coped. But I realised just how much the business makes me who I am.

‘I love it so much.’

He then added how he feels the most comfortable in his own skin when he’s making other people laugh.

‘When I’m entertaining, something happens to me when I walk into the light,’ he explained. ‘I just come alive.

‘I didn’t think that it would ever happen again and to be given the opportunity, I’m so happy – I couldn’t tell you.’

When host Holly Willoughby asked what it was like hearing the crowd cheer for him, he gushed: ‘Oh, amazing. I’ve forgot [sic] what it was like obviously because it’s been quite a while.’

Unfortunately, Michael broke his wrist during rehearsals and won’t actually be competing in the upcoming Dancing On Ice series next year.

Dancing On Ice launches on 5 January on ITV.





