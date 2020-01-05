michael-barrymore-talks-about-injury-that-took-him-out-of-dancing-on-ice-2020

Michael Barrymore has spoken about the injury that forced him to leave ITV’s competition series Dancing On Ice.

The TV presenter and comedian appeared on the first episode of the new series, cheering on this year’s contestants from the audience.

Last month, it was announced that he would have to withdraw from competing due to breaking his wrist during training.

It was revealed that the injury occurred as Barrymore attempted a move in which his professional partner, Alex Murphy, skates through his legs. The former My Kind of Music host lost balance and damaged his wrist as he attempted to break his fall.

Dancing On Ice presenters Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby talked to Barrymore between tonight’s dances, where he admitted to feeling emotional about what he would be missing out on.

“I was sat watching the show, and it started… it got to me a bit… Also, to reconnect with the audience, people in the streets cheering me on,” he said.

In a pre-recorded clip, he noted that the Dancing On Ice studio was the biggest he had been in for around 20 years.

He said: “Sometimes you have to give up what you love. When you get the opportunity to do it again you realise how much it really means to you.”

He and his professional partner Alex Murphy shared a moment of reflection while sat on the side of the ice rink.

Murphy said: “My heart is broken, I really wanted you to get to do it.”

Despite not making it to the first live show, Barrymore had only positive things to say about his experience.

He told the hosts: “Thank you for asking me, it’s been an amazing journey and I’ve loved every single moment of it.”

Schofield said that he would be welcome back next year, but it is unclear whether that was an official invitation or whether Barrymore would accept such an offer.

Former Blue Peter presenter Radzi Chinyanganya will be taking up the vacant position on this year’s series, partnered with professional skater Jessica Hatfield.

He did not perform on this week’s episode, but during a chat between dances he offered a round of applause to the injured Barrymore.

