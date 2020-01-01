michael-barrymore-shares-update-on-painful-injury-after-being-forced-to-quit-dancing-on-ice

Michael Barrymore has said he’s “on the mend” after quitting Dancing On Ice due to a broken wrist.

The presenter, 67, shared a collage of photos of a nurse putting his wrist in a blue cast.

Michael told fans his cast has been “reinforced” and will be removed in two weeks.

He wrote: “On the mend… Cast reinforced today and to be removed in just 2 weeks time.

“Thank you to all the wonderful staff at the NHS; this whole process couldn’t have been easier. Happy New Year.”

Fans sent their well-wishes to Michael and wished him a speedy recovery.

One person said: “Hope it’s completely healed soon.”

Another wrote: “Glad to hear you’re on the mend. Happy New Year Michael wishing you good health and much happiness for 2020 and beyond.”

A third added: “Happy New Year. Wishing you a speedy recovery.”

Last month, Michael pulled out of the new series of Dancing On Ice due to his injury.

In a statement, the star said he’s “absolutely devastated” that he can’t take part in the competition.

He said: “Shortly after shooting the Dancing On Ice Christmas Special I took a tumble whilst rehearsing for the January shows.

“After the fall, I thought I had sprained my wrist but it turns out that it is broken. Unfortunately, the medics have told me that I cannot compete.

“I am absolutely devastated; I have loved every second of the journey so far with my wonderful dance partner Alex Murphy and the support from the public has been overwhelming.”

His pro partner Alex paid tribute to the star on Instagram, writing: “Absolutely heartbroken to have to say that both Michael and I won’t be competing this year.

“I’m beyond devastated to not be taking part in the show this year, especially with this gentleman.”

Blue Peter presenter Radzi Chinyanganya will be replacing Michael and will take to the ice when the show begins this weekend.

The new series of Dancing On Ice starts Sunday January 5 at 6pm on ITV.

