michael-avenatti’s-defense-could-call-in-donald-trump,-stormy-daniels

January 22, 2020 | 5: 22pm | Updated January 22, 2020 | 5: 26pm

Michael Avenatti arrives at US Court in Manhattan in July 2019.

A Manhattan federal court judge Wednesday ruled that Michael Avenatti’s defense attorneys could name President Trump and porn star Stormy Daniels at his impending trial — saying it’s not like the lawyer became famous through “immaculate conception.”

“It’s not as though Mr. Avenatti dropped out of the sky and somehow had this huge public following,” Judge Paul Gardephe told prosecutors during a nearly five hour hearing as they hashed out logistics before next week’s trial. “His public persona is inextricably linked with his representation of Stormy Daniels.”

“I can’t pretend there was sort of an immaculate conception here where Mr. Avenatti suddenly became this incredible lawyer magically,” said the judge.

Gardephe’s comments came in response to comments from Assistant US Attorney Daniel Richenthal, who noted that Trump and Daniels, a k a Stephanie Clifford, have absolutely nothing to do with Avenatti’s alleged attempt to extort Nike out of more than $20 million.

Avenatti — who rose to prominence with his representation of Daniels in her defamation lawsuit against Trump — appeared Wednesday unshaven and sporting wrinkled prison garb due to his recent incarceration at the Metropolitan Correctional Center.

The 48-year-old spent the proceeding scribbling dozens of notes to his legal team and running his fingers across his no-longer bald head.

Defense attorney Scott Srebnick told the court his client, who’s staying in the dingy cell once occupied by Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, remains in solitary confinement.

“It’s affecting his mental state, his ability to work with us,” Srebnick said as he repeated appeals that the judge petition the Bureau of Prisons to move his client into general population. “His sole focus is the conditions of confinement.”

In response, Gardephe requested another letter from the MCC warden stating if there was a specific reason Avenatti could not be transferred into general population at the facility.

Warden N. Licon-Vitale indicated Tuesday that the lawyer was in a solitary housing unit for his safety and due to his own “notoriety.”

Earlier Wednesday, Gardephe ruled that jurors could hear select pieces of evidence regarding Avenatti’s multi-million dollar debt.

Prosecutors claim Avenatti was looking to line his own pockets to repay the $15 million he variously owed when he allegedly shook down Nike in March 2019.

Avenatti claims he was simply advocating for his client, coach Gary Franklin, and within his right as a lawyer to demand the funds.

The trial was originally scheduled to begin January 21, but was delayed after feds arrested Avenatti in California last week, claiming he’d violated the conditions of his release by trying to hide money.

The case is now scheduled to begin Monday.