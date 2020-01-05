miami-showband-survivor-‘has-name’-of-british-army-officer-at-scene-of-massacre







Stephen Travers

A Miami Showband massacre survivor says he knows the name of the British Army officer who he alleges was present during the massacre.

Writing on social media, guitarist Stephen Travers said: “Just as sure as I saw the British officer take charge of the slaughter of The Miami Showband, I have seen an official British Ministry of Defence statement naming him. This is not about revenge, it’s about accountability.”

The musician would not reveal the identity of the solider when asked by Sunday Life but he will be named in court in the coming months.

“I wouldn’t want to jeopardise the ongoing legal proceedings,” he said.

The 1975 Miami Showband murders are among the most notorious of the Troubles, with three of the band shot dead by a UVF gang, two of whom blew themselves up.

The musicians had been returning to Dublin along the A1 road following a gig in Banbridge when their minibus was waved down by what they thought was an Army checkpoint.

The ‘soldiers’ were in fact UVF members who placed a time-bomb on the vehicle which was designed to explode after it set off on the road again.