mi-lottery-goes-on-despite-stay-at-home-mandate

by: Barton Dieters
Posted: Mar 30, 2020 / 05: 00 PM EDT
/ Updated: Mar 30, 2020 / 05: 05 PM EDT
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The lottery in Michigan is
big business, bringing in $3.58 billion in revenue for the state.
When Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued her order closing
non-essential business, the lottery claim centers closed their doors.
But in-person lottery sales at grocery, convenience
stores and elsewhere are still allowed.
That concerns Theresa Prelesnik, a cashier at a Muskegon-area
convenience store and deli where she was selling lottery tickets until she told
her boss she couldn’t keep taking the risks.
“They hand me money with their gloves on, they’re
protected, I’m not,” Prelesnik said Monday.
And since lottery sales are cash only, it is impossible
to avoid contact or stay the suggested six feet away.
“We do have some people who will reach inside of their
shirts and pull money out from under their bras. Very, very disgusting,”
Prelesnik said.
She says while most lottery players are good folks, some are not following the rules.
“I actually have some people that will come through
and dig through the garbage and pull out lottery tickets to turn them in to see
if they’re winners or not,” Prelesnik said.
News 8 reached out multiple times Monday to Gov. Whitmer’s
office and lottery officials. Michigan lottery spokesperson Jeff Holyfield
finally responded via e-mail — the
only way he would respond.
The email says the lottery is encouraging social
distancing and staying home.
“The Lottery urges players to follow the Governor’s Stay Home, Stay Safe order and only visit a store to buy food, fuel or other necessary items. The retail locations permitted to be open to the public under the order may sell all of their products, including Lottery tickets to their customers. “
But Prelesnik says lottery
buyers are not there for food and fuel.
“About 90% are getting strictly lottery when they’re
buying lottery, nothing else,” Prelesnik said.
She said she believes quality customers will appreciate
the fact that stores are being especially careful and will support small
businesses even more.
“I just think the ones that are strictly coming out for
lottery and ignoring the governor’s stay-at-home rules, I just wish it would stop,
I wish they would be a little more considerate,” Prelesnik said. “I’m just
trying to get people to think and I wish the governor would shut down those
sales just to get a little more people staying home.”
At the time this story was published, Gov. Whitmer’s
office had not respond to News 8’s requests for a statement.