mexican-stars-reik-announce-cross-coastal-youtube-live-session-and-q&a

Over the last 15 years, the multi-platinum Mexican pop-rock trio Reik have excelled in crafting timeless guitar-driven ballads that pull a diverse spectrum of listeners.

Whether with Ozuna and Wisin on their smash reggaeton hit “Me Niego,” or in their latest with Farruko and Camilo, “Si Me Dices Que Sí,” Reik’s versatility is their greatest strength. But it’s a skill that’s being doubly tested during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has forced the group to stay at home.

“To be super honest, I welcome the slowing down,” frontman Jesús Navarro Rosas tells Rolling Stone. He calls from his New York City apartment, where he and his dog have been hunkered down for 19 days. “But I understand it is a scary time and it comes at a really high cost,” he adds. “We’re trying to make the most of it and stay connected to people.”

Although Reik members Julio Ramírez Eguía and Gilberto Marín Espinoza may live thousands of miles away, the two will join Navarro in a virtual YouTube livestream performance this Thursday night at 7 p.m. EST (4 p.m. PST). Ramírez will be reporting from his home in San Diego, California, while Marín will go live from Playa del Carmen, Mexico. The “Reik Online” performance will be followed by a live Q&A with the band. “It’s gonna have an acoustic, mellow feel,” Navarro says. “It’s like we’re going back to our roots. YouTube Unplugged!”

Navarro notes that the group already has new music and videos planned for release this year. “We’re ready to bounce back, but we want to stay mindful and healthy and responsible,” Navarro says. “My biggest complaint in life is that I don’t get to spend any time at home. The other two guys have kids, so it’s a priority now to get time off… But I usually find something else to do or somewhere to be. Being forced to stay inside and take a step back and analyze? It’s a welcome change. Besides, I’m a Cancer!”