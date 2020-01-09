mexican-migrant-slits-throat-after-being-denied-entry-at-us-border

January 9, 2020 | 6: 44am

People crossing the bridge from Reynosa, Mexico to Hidalgo, Texas. AFP via Getty Images

MEXICO CITY – A Mexican asylum-seeker slit his own throat on a bridge across the Rio Grande after being denied entry into the United States, two Mexican security officials said on Wednesday.

The man, who has not been identified, tried to enter the United States at the Pharr–Reynosa International Bridge between the Mexican border city of Reynosa and Pharr, Texas.

The officials, who were not authorized to speak publicly, said around 5 p.m. local time, the man drew a knife and cut his throat when denied access to the United States. Both officials said the man was seeking asylum.

“He committed suicide,” one of the officials said. The man killed himself on the Mexican side of the bridge, just meters away from the international dividing line, the other source said.

A short, grainy video shared by one of the security sources showed the man, dressed in a blue shirt, approaching U.S. officials on the bridge and raising a hand to his neck.

Photos shared by the source showed the man’s body lying in a pool of blood with his throat cut.