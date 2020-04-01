metro-shirish-aids-chennai-cops-during-coronavirus-lockdown;-says-i-wanted-to-do-something-for-them

|

Published: Wednesday, April 1, 2020, 14: 41 [IST]

Coronavirus pandemic has made everyone sit at home. During this period, Indian celebrities have been educating people about health and hygiene on social media to curb the spread of the deadly COVID-19. Apart from that, they are also talking about the importance of the lockdown. Many celebrities have donated to PM CARES Fund and Corona Crisis Charity to help the daily wage workers and patients of Coronavirus. However, Actor Shirish Sharavanan aka Metro Shirish has recently helped Chennai Police by distributing nearly 2000 masks and 1000 packets of energy drinks. Shirish told the Times of India, "The cops have been relentlessly working around the clock during this time and I wanted to do something for them. I sourced masks from a surgical shop and gave away 2000 masks to the cops in and around Thiruvanmiyur, Adyar, Mylapore and T Nagar localities. I also gave away 1000 packets of energy drink to them since they've been standing all day." Shirish also revealed that he prepared food for homeless and gave away a couple of days ago. "We made curd rice and sambar rice, packet them properly and gave the homeless near my locality," he said. Well, many South actors like Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Mahesh Babu, Vijay Sethupathi and others have donated a huge amount to help the daily wage workers, who are affected with this Coronavirus crisis. The deadly COVID-19 is spreading rapidly in the world. India has reported 1397 cases with a death toll of 35.