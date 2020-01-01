Metro GameCentral video games preview of 2020 – release dates for every new game

2020 has one of the busiest springs ever for new games but when exactly is the likes of Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Cyberpunk 2077 out?
For years now the Christmas rush has been getting less crowded and more and more games have been coming out in the first half of the year instead, but things are getting really crazy in 2020. Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Cyberpunk 2077, Marvel’s Avengers, and The Last Of Us Part 2 are all contenders for the biggest and most anticipated games of the year and they’re all out in the first five months. As well as a bunch of other great looking games.
We know much less about the second half of the year, which is of course dominated by the release of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. It’s worth bearing in mind though, that new consoles generally only have a dozen or so games released in their first year, of which only a handful are any good – so most of this year’s best games are likely to be current gen releases.
How many of those might also become cross-gen remains to be seen, but so far only Ubisoft has announced that their new games will be coming out on both sets of formats.
Confirmed video games for 2020
11 February – Ori And The Will Of The Wisps (XO/PC)
One of the last big Xbox One exclusives and the long-awaited follow-up to what remains one of the best Metroidvanias of the generation. There’s no clue yet if it’ll also be released on Switch.
14 February – Dreams (PS4)
The game creation tool from the makers of LittleBigPlanet has been in beta for a long time but February is the official launch date when everyone will be able to play it.
3 March – Final Fantasy 7 Remake (PS4)
Fans have been waiting for it for generations and now the first chapter of the Final Fantasy 7 Remake is almost here, and set to be one of the biggest games of the entire year.
13 March – Nioh 2 (PS4)
Considering how little of it has been seen in public we worry there’s going to be a delay here. But we hope not as the original is the best Dark Souls clone around.
19 March – PC Engine CoreGrafx Mini
It may not be the most famous retro format but we’re greatly looking forward to this new mini console featuring classics from Castlevania: Rondo Of Blood to Splatterhouse.
20 March – Doom Eternal (XO/PS4/NS/PC/Stadia)
It suffered a huge delay until this spring but the sequel to the Doom reboot was already looking great last summer and hopefully is even better now. A remaster of Doom 64 is being released at the same time.
20 March – Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS)
This was also meant to be out last year but is now the only major game Nintendo game with a firm release date. Given how well suited the ultra cute life simulator is to the Switch we’re sure it’ll be huge.
24 March – Bleeding Edge (XO/PC)
The next game from Ninja Theory is not Hellblade 2 but this multiplayer-only, melee-focused multiplayer game. It’s looking pretty good too, with betas already available if you’re interested.
March – Half-Life: Alyx (VR)
Believe it or not there is a new Half-Life game out this year, but it’s not Half-Life 3. It’s a VR-only game set before the events of Half-Life 2 but whether it’ll still provide some sort of closure remains to be seen.
3 April – Resident Evil 3 (XO/PS4/PC)
Everyone knew it was coming but perhaps not this soon. After the amazing Resident Evil 2 though the sooner the better, especially as it has a brand-new multiplayer component as well.
16 April – Cyberpunk 2077 (XO/PS4/PC)
CD Projekt’s follow-up to The Witcher 3 is another massive release for the first half of 2020 and from everything that’s been seen so far it seems impossible the first person sci-fi role-player will disappoint.
24 April – Predator: Hunting Grounds (PS4)
This promising looking asymmetric multiplayer game has survived Disney’s buyout of 20th Century Fox, although no one seems to know what happened to the planned Alien game.
28 April – Gears Tactics (PC)
We’re not sure why this isn’t also on Xbox but it looks like a decent XCOM clone, at least in terms of the turn-based combat – we haven’t seen any sign of a meta strategy level element as well.
April – Minecraft Dungeons (XO/PS4/NS/PC)
Microsoft’s first big action spin-off for Minecraft is looking pretty good, with no requirement that you know or care about the main game – as long as you’re up for some multiplayer dungeon-crawling.
15 May – Marvel’s Avengers (XO/PS4/PC/Stadia)
Square Enix’s mix of superhero brawler and Destiny style multiplayer experience still has some questions to answer but was looking surprisingly good in the early playable previews.
29 May – The Last Of Us Part 2 (PS4)
The hits just keep coming in 2020, and there seems zero chance that this won’t be both a critical and commercial darling. But will there be a PlayStation 5 remaster this year as well?
May – Fast & Furious Crossroads (XO/PS4/PC)
Since Project CARS developer Slightly Mad Studios are making it there’s every reason to hope this might be the first good Fast & Furious game. And if not, well… we’ve lived this long without one.
Spring – Grounded (XO/PC)
The Outer Worlds developer Oblivion change gears with a multiplayer survival game where everyone is shrunk down to the size of an ant. So even if the game’s no good at least the setting’s different.
Spring – Dying Light 2 (XO/PS4/PC)
Techland has been taking a long time over this sequel but it does look a significant advancement on the first, with a better script, better gameplay, and a very malleable branching narrative.
Q2 – Empire Of Sin (XO/PS4/NS/PC)
Doom creator John Romero returns with… an XCOM clone set in Prohibition Chicago. That’s not what you’d expect from him but from what we saw it’s looking pretty good.
Q2 – Disintegration (XO/PS4/PC)
One of the co-creators of Halo is looking to make this the next big multiplayer game. We’re not sure it’s going to dethrone Fortnite but the squad-based tactical elements are interesting.
Summer – Ghost Of Tsushima (PS4)
Sony’s last big PlayStation 4 exclusive now has at least a vague release date, although we’ve still seen relatively little of its grounded, historical-based samurai action.
Christmas – Xbox Series X
There’s no exact release date for either new console yet but if they follow tradition they’ll both be out in November, at almost exactly the same time.
Christmas – PlayStation 5
When Microsoft or Sony will announce a release date is impossible to say, but there’s a good chance it’ll be at dedicated events in the spring or early summer.
Christmas – Godfall (PS5/PC)
The first PlayStation 5 game to be seen in public is published by Gearbox, not Sony, and is also on PC. But that’s about all that can be divined about it at the moment, beyond a vague fantasy setting.
Christmas – Halo Infinite (XO/XSX/PC)
Clearly intended to be the Xbox Series X’s biggest launch exclusive, and yet at the moment we know virtually nothing about it. But you can expect that to change very quickly once Microsoft’s marketing gets going.
Christmas – Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 (XSX)
Also introduced as a launch game, although plans do change. Its trailer at The Game Awards was certainly highly impressive in terms of graphics, even if we know nothing about the story yet.
2020 – Watch Dogs Legion (XO/PS4/XSX/PS5/PC)
After disappointing sales for The Division and Ghost Recon Breakpoint, Ubisoft delayed the new Watch Dogs to sometime later in 2020. Although it always looked more promising than either of those games.
2020 – Psychonauts 2 (XO/PS4/PC)
One sequel we’ll only believe when we’re actually playing it (although technically we have seen a hands-off) demo, it’s staying multiformat despite Microsoft having bought developer Double Fine.
2020 – Rainbow Six Quarantine (XO/PS4/XSX/PS5/PC)
Rainbow Six in space seems a really odd way to go with the franchise, but we’ve never had a serious, grounded space marine game, so maybe this will be it. It’s not replacing Rainbow Six Siege though.
Also confirmed for 2020: 3 Jan – Dr Kawashima’s Brain Training For Nintendo Switch (NS), 17 Jan – Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (XO/PS4/PC), 17 Jan – Tokyo Mirage Sessions ♯FE Encore (NS), 28 Jan – Warcraft 3: Reforged (PC), 4 Feb – The Dark Crystal: Age Of Resistance Tactics (XO/PS4/NS/PC), 4 Feb – Zombie Army 4: Dead War (XO/PS4/PC), 28 Feb – Marvel’s Iron Man VR (PSVR), 31 Mar – Persona 5 Royal (PS4), 24 Apr – Trials Of Mana (PS4/NS/PC), 5 May – Maneater (XO/PS4/NS/PC), 19 May – Wasteland 3 (XO/PS4/PC), Q2 – Phantasy Star Online 2 (XO), mid-2020 – Tell Me Why (XO/PC), Q3 – Outriders (XO/PS4/PC), Autumn – Axiom Verge 2 (NS), Autumn – Dungeons & Dragons Dark Alliance, 2020 – Evil Genius 2: World Domination (PC), 2020 – Kerbal Space Program 2 (XO/PS4/PC), 2020 – Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (XO/PS4/NS/PC), 2020 – Microsoft Flight Simulator (XO/PC), 2020 – No More Heroes 3 (NS), 2020 – Oddworld: Soulstorm (XO/PS4/PC), 2020 – The Settlers (PC), 2020 – Spelunky 2 (PS4/PC), 2020 – Streets Of Rage 4 (XO/PS4/NS/PC), 2020 – Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 (XO/PS4/PC), 2020 – Bravely Default 2 (NS), 2020 – The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope (XO/PS4/PC), 2020 – Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise (NS)
Possible video games for 2020
Everwild
Rare’s mysterious new game is presumably a next gen release, although they haven’t really said anything about it yet. The fact it was announced at all though may imply it’s out sooner rather than later.
Bayonetta 3 (NS)
It’s a long time since we’ve heard anything about the new Bayonetta, but then when it was announced in 2017 work hadn’t really started yet – so there’s a chance it’ll be finished this year.
Babylon’s Fall (PS4/PC)
PlatinumGames’ other big action title also went dark for a long time, before more news was promised this summer. With luck that’ll be a prelude to an autumn release.
Horizon Zero Dawn 2
Sony has never announced a sequel but there hasn’t been a peep out of developer Guerrilla Games for years now and Horizon Zero Dawn 2 as a PlayStation 5 launch title would make a lot of sense.
Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild 2 (NS)
There’s no official word on when the unnamed follow-up will be out but most rumours point to sooner than you’d think, as Nintendo has been doing a lot of hiring for it lately.
Overwatch 2
Of all the big BlizzCon announcements this year, Overwatch’s sequel seems the most likely to come out first, as it uses a lot of the same tech as the original – although 2020 is probably still 50/50.
Assassin’s Creed: Ragnarok
Rumours of a Norse setting seem an odd choice given the success of God Of War but whatever the setting, a new Assassin’s Creed of some sort is due out this year.
Unlikely video games for 2020
Elden Ring (XO/PS4/PC)
Given it’s supposed to be out on current gen formats we would say the chances of a 2020 launch were good, but since nothing has been seen of it since its announcement that’s currently hard to imagine.
Fable 4
That the developer behind Forza Horizon is working on a new Fable is an open secret but there’s no way of telling when it’ll be out, but nothing so far points towards it being an Xbox Series X launch title.
Dragon Age 4
Given the difficult couple of years BioWare has had it’s hard to predict what they’re up to at the moment, but nothing points towards an imminent release for a new Dragon Age. Or Mass Effect for that matter.
Metroid Prime 4 (NS)
Given the whole project was restarted from scratch only a year ago it’s far too early to expect a release date this year. We wouldn’t even bet on seeing any footage.
Beyond Good And Evil 2
Whatever’s going on with Michel Ancel’s sequel it’s clearly not happening very quickly, and with so many other Ubisoft games being delayed recently it seems unlikely it’ll be out this year.
Diablo 4
It’s probably not that far off, but a 2020 release for Diablo 4 is not something we’d bank on. There’ll probably be an alpha or beta though, before a 2021 launch.
Starfield
There’s a good chance we might get a first look at Bethesda’s next role-playing game this year, but considering nothing has been seen so far a 2020 release seems very unlikely.
The Elder Scrolls 6
Since Bethesda has already said the sequel to Skyrim won’t be out until after Starfield there’s zero chance of it appearing this year.
GTA 6
A new Grand Theft Auto is already overdue, but the question now is what do Rockstar do about the new consoles? At the very least they’ll want GTA Online on them, but will it be a port, an upgrade, or a full sequel? Maybe we’ll find out in 2020, but it’s unlikely to be out this year.
