metro-boston-shuts-down-after-nearly-two-decades

Metro Boston, the free daily newspaper that began publishing in 2001, announced that it has shut down.

“After 19 years in Boston, we are sad to announce the closure of Metro Boston, effective today,” publishers Ed Abrams and Susan Peiffer wrote in a farewell message to readers Wednesday afternoon.

Abrams and Peiffer explained that the local commuter tabloid — once popular on the MBTA before the rise of smartphones — was forced to close after its sister publications, Metro New York and Metro Philadelphia, were sold to a New York publisher last month.

“We no longer have access to centralized resources, and a difficult decision had to be made,” Abrams and Peiffer wrote.

The Boston Business Journal first reported the news earlier Wednesday afternoon. Russel Pergament, the former publisher of the TAB newspaper chain that launched Metro Boston, told the BBJ that the paper had already been struggling before the sale.

“Like every newspaper, they were facing a galaxy of challenges,” Pergament said. “But the one attribute they had was an ability to connect with young workers during the daily commute.”

And there were signs of the inevitable. Metro Boston had published a only a handful of original stories in recent weeks and hadn’t posted on social media since last Friday. According to The Boston Globe (which had an ownership stake in Metro Boston until 2013), the most recent data showed that the paper had a daily circulation of 50,000 for its Monday-through-Thursday editions.

Mayor Marty Walsh called the closure “a loss for the Boston community,” particularly for the readers who still relied on Metro Boston for daily news coverage.

“To all the reporters, editors and people who worked hard to put this free paper out every day: thank you,” Walsh tweeted Wednesday. “The Metro will be greatly missed.”

In their message, Abrams and Peiffer expressed gratitude to the paper’s readers.

“In the publishing world, you’re only as good as the people who bring the paper to life each day, and it’s been an absolute joy to share this Metro journey with all of you,” they wrote.