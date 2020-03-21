metra-announces-alternative-weekday-schedule

Posted: Mar 19, 2020 / 05: 55 PM CDT

/ Updated: Mar 19, 2020 / 05: 55 PM CDT

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Starting on Monday, Metra will begin operating on an alternative weekday schedule.

The company said the adjustment is due to reduced riders and school closures.

Every line will undergo changes, which you can view here, except the Heritage Corridor line.

Metra is monitoring COVID-19 and may reduce ridership further. Metra said when they are able to, they will maintain the number of cars on trains to allow for social distancing.

This weekend will operate on a regular schedule.

