meth-addicted,-married-atlanta-man-convicted-of-killing-secret-boyfriend

January 16, 2020 | 11: 37am

A meth-addicted, married Atlanta man has been convicted of killing his secret boyfriend after learning he was planning to leave him, prosecutors said.

William Morgan, 37, shot Brian Campbell, 43, twice in the head inside their shared Atlanta apartment in October 2016 because he knew Campbell’s intention to end their covert romance, Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard announced Wednesday.

Both men were married to women, but Morgan was separated at the time. Campbell’s family, meanwhile, lived in Delaware, but his job required him to be based in Atlanta, Howard said. The two struck up a romance after meeting at a club a year earlier.

Morgan became addicted to methamphetamine and was financially dependent on Campbell prior to the slaying. Just a month earlier, Morgan stole Campbell’s Land Rover, guns and high-end watches during the Labor Day holiday, Howard said.

Campbell started to consider ending the illicit relationship due to Morgan’s drug use, his reliance on him for money and the fact that both men were already married. Aware of Morgan’s plan to leave him, Morgan fatally shot Campbell in their apartment after a trip to a Georgia race track with two friends, Howard said.

Morgan then lowered the temperature in the apartment to a chilly 45 degrees and wrapped Campbell’s body in trash bags before hiding it in a closet. Morgan also lit a scented candle and put it near the closet as he fled the residence, authorities said.

But before leaving, Morgan stole two more of Campbell’s upscale watches, as well as his iPhone, a handgun, an iPad and his wallet containing several credit cards, Howard said.

Campbell’s wife later contacted Atlanta police and filed a missing person’s report after he stopped responding to her messages.

Four days after the slaying, Campbell’s Land Rover was found abandoned in Jacksonville, Alabama. Morgan was then taken into custody after surrendering during a police standoff at a residence there on Oct. 18, Howard said.

Morgan confessed to living with Campbell and stealing his property but denied killing his former flame, prosecutors said.

Morgan, who was convicted Monday on charges including murder, theft and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, has been sentenced to life in prison without parole.