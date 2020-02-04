Met Police's £5.3million bill for ring of steel around Nato leaders

The ring of steel thrown around Donald Trump and other world leaders for the Nato summit in London cost the Metropolitan Police £5.3 million, the force said today.

Twenty-five police forces worked on Operation Isobar led by Scotland Yard Deputy Assistant Commissioner Lucy D’Orsi and Commander Elaine Van-Orden.

About 3,400 officers were on duty when Mr Trump and First Lady Melania Trump travelled in a motorcade of armoured vehicles to a Buckingham Palace reception to mark the 70th anniversary of Nato on December 3 last year.

More than 1,500 extra police protected Mr Trump, Boris Johnson and fellow leaders for talks at the Grove Hotel in Chandler’s Cross near Watford the following day. Roads had to be closed to stop demonstrators getting close.

Police officers patrol around the Grove hotel, venue of the NATO leaders summit (REUTERS)

Of the £5.3 million, the majority was spent on police salaries, infrastructure, transport and catering, with £872,000 on overtime and £292,000 on hotels, subsistence and other expenses.

Mutual aid to other forces including Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, West Midlands and Greater Manchester cost the Met £1.3 millon in officers, hotels, catering, fleet and allowances.

There were five arrests, with one person charged with causing actual bodily harm and another receiving a fixed penalty for being drunk and disorderly.

Mr Trump’s three-day state visit in June last year cost the Met £3.5 million.