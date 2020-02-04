Met Police officer at Streatham crime scene sparks outrage after he's caught on camera playing with his hat

A Met Police officer has sparked backlash after he was caught on camera playing a catching game with his hat just metres away from the scene of the Streatham terror attack.

Sudesh Amman was shot dead by armed police after two people were stabbed outside an Iceland supermarket on the south London high street on Sunday afternoon.

One man in his 40s is in a serious condition in hospital while a woman in her 50s received treatment for non-life threatening injuries and was discharged. A third victim, who was not stabbed, also suffered from minor injuries.

Twitter user Alex Roebuck shared Sky News footage from the scene, which showed a police officer trying to perform a stunt with his hat close to the crime scene’s cordon.

The policeman can be seen throwing is head backwards in an attempt to flick his hat off his head before trying to catch it behind his back.

Mr Roebuck wrote: “Mate I don’t want to point out the obvious but your live on TV around the world (sic).”

The post prompted a stream of comments, with some Twitter users branding the behaviour “disgraceful”.

Commenters wrote that he “should be sacked” or “needs a serious word,” while one Twitter said: “This is disgraceful”.

Another user said: “No professionals in today’s police force. Just young blokes lucky to have a job and wear a uniform”.

Others found the video funny or endearing. One wrote “It’s nice to see the Police have fun at work,” while another said: “Lmao I bet he’s gonna get a stern word in the morning.”

Several people came to the officer’s defence with one suggesting the wind had blown off his hat.

Another said: “Hes doing his job, he ain’t committed the murder and obvs never knew he was being filmed. Cut the lad some slack (sic).”

The Met Office declined a request for comment.

It comes as the Islamic State claimed responsibility for the Streatham stabbing attack.

The group’s Amaq news agency put its name to the attack on Monday, without giving evidence.

“The perpetrator of the attack in Streatham district in south London yesterday is a fighter of Islamic State, and carried out the attack in response to calls to attack the citizens of coalition countries,” a statement carried by Amaq said.

Amman, 20, had previously praised the Islamic State, shared an online al Qaeda magazine and encouraged his girlfriend to behead her parents.

He was jailed for possessing and distributing terrorist documents in December 2018, had recently been freed from prison,and had been staying at a bail hostel in nearby Leigham Court Road for the past two weeks.

He was under police surveillance as he launched his attack, and was found to be wearing a fake suicide vest after he was shot.