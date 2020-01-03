met-office-addresses-claims-britain-‘could-be-hit-with-14-inches-of-snow-later-this-month’

It’s been claimed that Britain could face 14 inches of snow from next week due to a “Nordic blast”.

According to the Express, “thunder-driven snow” could hit parts of the UK as temperatures plummet into the minuses in some places.

However, the Met Office has said “at the moment there is not a great chance” of snow in many places as temperatures stay mild for this time of year.

It’s predicted snow will hit higher grounds in Scotland next week (Credit: WXCharts)

A spokesperson told Devon Live: “There will be a colder spell tomorrow with some snow over Scotland possible, but it will then turn mild again and into the next week.

“Looking further forward, we’re generally looking at temperatures that are round about normal for the time of year.

“It will possibly get a bit colder towards the end of the month, with possibly some snow in Scotland.”

Meanwhile, meteorologist at the Met Office Alex Deakin told The Sun: “Certainly rural parts of the North will see some pockets of frost, though well above freezing in the South with all the cloud and the breeze and the rain.

It was claimed 14 inches of snow could hit the country (Credit: Pexels)

“For most, Friday is a bright day. We’ll see some sunshine. Yes there will be showers coming into mostly western Scotland, again maybe some snow on the hills.”

The forecaster’s long-range forecast also predicts temperatures will be “above average” throughout the next few weeks.

It says: “It looks likely to stay unsettled across the northwest with spells of locally heavy rain and strengthening winds interspersed with scattered showers.

“These showers could turn to snow over higher ground in the north.

“Temperatures look to be above average across the north with the potential for some very mild conditions locally. Further south, temperatures should be be around normal for the time of year with some colder interludes possible.”

It’s a grey and wet start in the southeast on Friday 🌧️ but it’s a cold and bright start elsewhere across the UK 🌤️#FridayFeeling pic.twitter.com/vT07fb6uPO — Met Office (@metoffice) January 2, 2020

It comes after the Express claimed one WXCharts map showed the chances of snow will increase for the entire country from next week.

The map predicted that from January 9 most of the country aside from parts of the southeast and southwest will see at least a five per cent chance of snow.

