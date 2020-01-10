mesut-ozil-reveals-his-reaction-to-mikel-arteta-appointment-and-takes-dig-at-unai-emery

Mesut Ozil admits he was shocked by Mikel Arteta’s appointment as Arsenal head coach but believes his old teammate is well on the way to restoring the values that were lost under Unai Emery.

The 31-year-old has started all four matches since Arteta replaced interim manager Freddie Ljungberg and has flourished in his favourite No.10 role, marrying his playmaking skills with the ‘non-negotiables’ his new head coach has insisted upon.

Ozil ran further than any other player during the New Year’s Day win over Manchester United and has been totally enthused by the start Arteta has made to his new job, and has cut a totally different figure to the one who appeared disinterested and underappreciated under Emery.

Asked to describe Arteta’s influence, Ozil said: ‘It is basically getting us back to the old Arsenal virtues. Having the possession, being in control of the game, having the ball all the time.

‘These are the things that he is working on with us and you can see it – everyone is smiling, laughing, enjoying their time at the moment and this has made us be successful now.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

browser that

supports HTML5

video

‘We are really enjoying everything at the moment. You can see we have a structure on the pitch now.

‘Everyone knows what their job is on the pitch and we are very happy to have won these two games [against United and Leeds].’

Arteta spent three seasons playing alongside Ozil in Arsenal’s midfield before he retired to join Manchester City as Pep Guardiola’s assistant, and the former Germany international admits he was surprised the Arsenal board opted to hire a managerial novice.

He added: ‘I was a bit surprised [Arteta was appointed at Arsenal] but on the other hand, time flies quite quickly and I remember when he went to work [as a coach] with Pep Guardiola at Man City, it was quite obvious he would become a manager soon.

‘I am really happy that he is here with us at the moment because this is the right time. We are all happy to have him here.

‘We have a normal relationship. We were team-mates. We respected each other a lot and he was already a team captain at the time so in general players respected him and now he has just continued building up on that.

‘As a playmaker, I need a lot of space. His playing style allows me to get that space and it is so important to be successful.’

MORE: Barcelona plot move for Arsenal target Dayot Upamecano as Lionel Messi blasts ‘childish mistakes’

MORE: Mesut Ozil hands advice to Arsenal youngsters breaking through under Mikel Arteta





