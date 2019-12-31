mesut-ozil-needs-support-of-his-team-mates-if-he-is-to-thrive,-says-arsenal-head-coach-mikel-arteta

Mikel Arteta has called on his Arsenal players to provide a platform for Mesut Özil to thrive as he looks to build a team that allows the German playmaker to rediscover his best form.
Arteta, Arsenal’s new head coach, knows how effective Özil can be after playing alongside him for three years during his playing career.
After being sidelined for so much of Unai Emery’s tenure, and then quickly losing the faith of interim head coach Freddie Ljungberg, Özil has impressed since Arteta’s appointment before Christmas.
Arteta is relying on Özil to help lift the team ahead of Wednesday’s match against Manchester United at the Emirates, with Arsenal starting the day in 12th place and just six points above the relegation zone.
“I know his ability and I know the player we have there,” said Arteta. “The structure has to be there to be able to help him. On his own he cannot do it.
“He needs the collective structure and organisation, and his team-mates. Nowadays, there are only one or two players in the world who can do something on their own.
“He needs help and he needs the team to play in a certain way to facilitate his strengths more and more in the game. That is what we are trying to do.”
Arteta’s treatment of Özil has so far contrasted sharply with Emery, who spent so much of his tenure trying to convince the German to adapt to a different style of play.
There were subsequent questions over Özil’s attitude, particularly in training, but Arteta has given each player a clean slate and has been impressed with the 31-year-old’s efforts so far.
“I just try to prepare the team collectively and individually with the strengths and the weaknesses that we have in mind,” Arteta said.
“I want to avoid the weaknesses and promote our strengths as much as possible. I think that Mesut in these can kind of positions can be very, very effective.
“I am hoping he can sustain this level every three of four days. He is putting in everything he has to try and do that, and I think his numbers physically have improved so much as well. He is willing every day in training.”
Arsenal have taken just one point from their two games under Arteta, even if their performances and team structure have been much improved under the Spaniard.
He could welcome Dani Ceballos and Héctor Bellerín back into the side against United, while Rob Holding may also make his return from injury at centre-back in the absence of the injured Calum Chambers.
Chambers is still being assessed by the Arsenal medical team but it is feared he may miss the rest of the campaign with the knee injury he suffered against Chelsea.
Arteta has admitted he is concerned that his side’s confidence will be further affected by the nature of their defeat by Chelsea on Sunday, when they conceded two late goals.
“That’s my worry now,” he said. “I hope that the result doesn’t affect them too much. They were all physically blown and disappointed in how the game ended because they don’t feel that they deserved that, but we have to move on.
“They have to respond and this is the challenge now. Against any opponent we have to win. We are Arsenal and these are the demands.”