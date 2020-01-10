mesut-ozil-hands-advice-to-arsenal-youngsters-breaking-through-under-mikel-arteta

Mesut Ozil has urged Arsenal’s emerging band of youngsters to believe in themselves in order to thrive under Mikel Arteta’s management.

The former Germany international has, himself, been a player reborn under the former Arsenal captain who was named as Unai Emery’s on permanent successor last month.

Reiss Nelson, Ainsley Maitlaind-Niles and Bukayo Saka, meanwhile, continue to flourish under the new head coach while teenagers Emile Smith Rowe and Tyreece John-Jules are expected to continue their development out on loan.

‘To any player who makes the step up to the first team, I would just say that the most important thing is to believe in yourself,’ advised Ozil, speaking to Arsenal.com.

‘Of course you will have some days where it doesn’t go so well, but you have to believe in yourself, you have to keep working.

‘The most important thing for me was to remember to have fun.

‘If you don’t have fun, you’re losing. If you make mistakes, you’ll be disappointed. Don’t listen to anyone, just listen to yourself.

‘You know how good you are so just believe in yourself and have fun.’

Ozil appears to have overcome the most turbulent period of his career during which he felt compelled to retire from international football before he was marginalised by Unai Emery.

The 31-year-old has started all four games under his former teammate Arteta and despite a tricky period in both his personal and professional career, Ozil insists he harbours no regrets.

He added: ‘If I had the opportunity to do it all again as a 16-year-old? I would do it all the same.

‘I’m really happy in my life, I’ve played for such big clubs, I’ve had such good team-mates and as a person, I’ve grown up.

‘I’ve had so many experiences and I wouldn’t change anything.’

