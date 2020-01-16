mesut-ozil-admits-to-having-a-‘hard-time’-under-unai-emery-at-arsenal-and-praises-mikel-arteta’s-impact

Mesut Ozil admits he had a ‘hard time’ under Unai Emery at Arsenal and believes Mikel Arteta has an advantage over his predecessor because of his ability to communicate clearly with the squad.

Ozil was used sparingly under Emery, while the former Arsenal manager even claimed earlier this season that the midfielder ‘did not deserve’ a place on the bench.

But following Arteta’s arrival, Ozil has returned as a regular and appears to be a key part of the Spaniard’s plans going forward.

Arsenal have shown signs of encouragement in their performances under Arteta, and Ozil believes the new Gunners boss is aided by his ability to get his message across to the players.

‘I had a hard time, especially with the previous coach Unai Emery, but now everything has changed, and I am very happy with everything,’ Ozil told beIN Sports.

‘I play regularly and everything goes well.

‘Arteta, as I said in my previous interviews, it was surprising to many people that he adopted the club in such a short time. He’s doing a good job. He’s hungry for success.

‘Everything about him is positive.

'Arteta's story is a bit different because I don't remember when he stopped playing football, but it hasn't been that long. In this way, players can understand more easily.'






