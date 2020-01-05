messiah-season-2:-release-date-and-what’s-next

After keeping us glued to our screens for 10 great episodes, is there more Netflix’s Messiah can do? Spoilers ahead for Messiah season 1.

If you have finished watching Netflix’s latest thriller revolving around a modern-day Christ figure being investigated by a CIA, you’d agree that, if anything, it was super gripping but still missed out on the biggest question: “Is the Messiah really what he claims to be?”

That’s why we NEED a second season!

Starring Michelle Monaghan as officer Eva Geller and Mehdi Dehbi as Al-Masih, along with John Ortiz, Tomer Sisley, Melinda Page Hamilton, Stefania LaVie Owen, Sayyid El Alami, Jane Adams and Wil Traval, Messiah landed on Netflix on Jan. 1, 2020.

The series stirred the pot up all across social media. Even though Netflix does not reveal viewership for every show, we believe Messiah was powerful enough to have his second coming on the streaming site.

Release Date

That being said, Netflix is yet to officially renew the show for another season. And, if season two gets a green light, our best guess is that it will be up for us to watch no sooner than next year.

Usually, there’s about a year-long gap between seasons of a Netflix show like this. Unfortunately, that means we probaly won’t see new episodes until January 2021 at the earliest.

We’ll be sure to let you know the official release date for season 2 when we find out.

What happens next

As far as the possible plot for season 2 is concerned, the recent finale was full of hints.

Titled “The Wagers of Sin,” the episode tried clearing the blurred lines and revealed that Payam Golshiri, aka Messiah, actually has some pretty amazing powers, including resurrecting people from the dead.

On the other hand, Eva finds evidence that the god-like man was indeed born on Earth and has been a con man since he was a kid to earn his daily bread.

His connection to Oscar Wallace, a cyber-terrorist, also hints at the Messiah not being the Messiah at all. Other theories suggest that Payam could be the Antichrist and Jibril Medina, the man who survives a bomb blast, the real second coming of Jesus Christ, as reported by Den of Geek.

If Netflix decides to renew the show, as it should, viewers might get proper answers. Generally, the network waits for a couple of months to announce whether or not they will work on another season. For now, all we can do is wait and read fan theories!

Stay tuned for more news about Messiah season 2!