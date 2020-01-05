Home NEWS Merkel, Macron, Johnson Urge Iran Not To Flout Nuclear Deal

Merkel, Macron, Johnson Urge Iran Not To Flout Nuclear Deal

Germany, France and Britain urged Iran to not to go against the 2015 nuclear deal.

New Delhi:

The leaders of Germany, France and Britain on Sunday urged Iran to drop measures that go against the 2015 nuclear deal, after Tehran announced it would no longer abide by a limit on enrichment.

“We call on Iran to withdraw all measures that are not in line with the nuclear agreement,” German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and British PM Boris Johnson said in a joint statement.

