merging-dfid-and-the-foreign-office-could-prove-a-fatal-distraction-and-reduce-the-uk’s-influence

Former trade secretary Liam Fox is right to say that the government should recalibrate and reinvigorate the UK’s global presence after we leave the EU at the end of this month. But suggesting folding the Department of International Development (DFID) into the Foreign Office, as he and other politicians have urged, would be counterproductive and risks undermining these efforts.

Either scrapping DFID, or bringing it directly under the Foreign Office’s oversight, would weaken accountability, confuse operational decisions and distract the Foreign Secretary when their attention is urgently needed elsewhere. The Government should think again and avoid a course of action that could weaken our global influence.

The crisis between Iran and the United States creates myriad diplomatic challenges that will require the Foreign Office to negotiate safe passage through troubled waters. This is on top of other issues they are already occupied with, foremost being Britain’s departure from the EU.

At the same time, there are other urgent priorities that will determine Britain’s relationship with the world around us – including climate change, increasingly complex security threats, ending extreme poverty, preventing pandemic disease and responding to humanitarian crises, which all demand yet more of the Government’s time and attention.