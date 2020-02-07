Meredith Kercher's father dies after suspected hit-and-run near his south London home

The father of Meredith Kercher, a British student murdered in Italy, has died following in a suspected hit-and-run near his south London home.

John Kercher was found on the pavement with a broken arm and leg in Croydon three weeks ago.

The 77-year-old was rushed to hospital but died of his injuries last Saturday.

Mr Kercher’s death is being treated as “unexplained,” but police said he may have been involved in a collision.

Meredith Kercher’s father John has died in a suspected hit-and-run (AFP via Getty Images)

His daughter was murdered in Italy in 2007 when she was 21 years old.

Her American roommate Amanda Knox and Knox’s Italian boyfriend Raffaele Sollecito were convicted of murder but later cleared on appeal.

Following Mr Kercher’s death, his family said in a statement to The Sun: “We loved him dearly and he is going to be very sorely missed.”

Detective Sergeant Steve Andrews, of the Met’s South Area Command Unit, is investigating Mr Kercher’s death.

He said: “We are currently treating the death of this man as unexplained and our thoughts are with his family at this very sad time.

“Despite thorough enquiries made so far, including speaking to witnesses and examining potential CCTV opportunities, we’ve not as yet been able to establish how the man came to sustain his injuries which included a broken arm and broken leg.

“We are keeping an open mind as to the circumstances of his death, including whether he may have been involved in a collision.

“Please make the call to us, or anonymously via Crimestoppers if you can help us determine what happened.”

Anyone who was in the Windmill Road area at around 7.30pm on Monday, January 13 and can help provide information that could assist officers is asked to contact police on 101 and quote Cad 6441/13Jan.

Alternatively, stay anonymous by contacting the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.