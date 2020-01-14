men-with-knives-steal-money-and-bank-card-from-young-people-in-banbridge







Scarva Road in Banbridge. Picture: Google Maps

Two men armed with knives have stolen money and a bank card from a group of young people walking in Banbridge.

The men made off with the items belonging to a teenage girl following the incident on Scarva Road at around 9.30pm on Saturday night.

The girl received bruising to her hand after being pushed during the incident.

One of the suspects is thought to be around 50 years old. He is described as being of medium build, with a grey beard and wearing a green jacket with the hood up.

The second male is believed to be in his mid-twenties. He is described as being of slim build, wearing a black coat, black scarf and black tracksuit bottoms.

A police spokesperson said that this was a terrifying experience, which left the girl and her companions badly shaken.

Detectives are appealing to anyone who was in the area around that time and who may have noticed any suspicious activity to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 1673 of 11/01/20.

Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.

