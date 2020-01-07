men-transform-kids’-bedrooms-for-free-to-help-them-turn-their-lives-around

Nick Lynch, 34 and Cyle Carth, 30, are using their decorating skills to do some good.

The coworkers, both from Wandsworth, London, set up their own company, called Good Guys Decorating, two years ago.

After both turning their lives around following difficult upbringings, they’ve vowed to help other young people in poverty by decorating their bedrooms for free, doing a freebie job each time they complete one that’s paid.

The impact is more than just a lick of paint. Having a place to sleep that’s safe, comfortable, and feels like home lays the foundation to live a better life.

Nick and Cyle have already helped to transform dozens of homes and lives by making sure no matter what people are going through, they have a home they can be proud of when they wake up each morning.

Nick, a dad-of-two, said: ‘When starting our company, we didn’t have an awful lot to get going but we were doing the jobs we were offered.

‘We spent a lot of time in youth clubs talking to kids in the area and realised so many of them felt isolated in the tower block they lived in when across the road from million-pound houses.

‘That really stuck with us and our ethos became all about bringing some home pride back to people who lost theirs, or never had any to begin with.

‘We both had difficult upbringings and know that little things like a tidy room can motivate you to have a productive day.

‘Our first job was a 17-year-old who had just been released from a mental health hospital. He had [attempted] suicide twice and part of that reason was he felt like his life was messy.

‘We spent five days in his house fixing the room up for him, and for the last two days he went and stayed with his auntie so we could surprise him.

‘He could not believe it when he came back and could see the room, we even put a television in, posters of things he liked and painted the walls his favourite colour.

‘It sounds like a little thing, but how can someone tidy up their mind when everything outside of it is a mess? it’s about giving someone a foundation from which to grow from and we do it all for free.’

Cyle added: ‘That chap’s mum called us a couple of week later and thanked us for what we did, because her son had a room he enjoyed being in she got her living room back too!

‘She also told us that since the clean-up, her son had managed to get a job and was working full time, we’re still in contact, he’s nearly 19 now still working.

‘It’s things like that which make all of this so fulfilling, we know we’re making a difference and a lot of the time that feeling lasts longer than the any money we would have received for the work.’

The pair cover the costs of the project by taking a percentage of their profits from each paid job and using money from that pot once a month.

Gradually the fund builds up and enables Mark and Cyle to buy the materials needed for the outreach work they do with kids in schools and youth clubs.

Cyle said: ‘We found that a lot of people do want to help but just don’t have the time, so we give others a platform they can help others from without having to do much or feel like they are being intrusive on others.

‘It works as a great compromise and it has shown us how much can be done when we stick our heads together.

‘The biggest reward we get is seeing the people we have helped when cracking on with other jobs, because we get to see a makeover on them much like the room.

‘Our latest test was giving someone the tools and training to decorate their own room and if that’s successful then we know we can branch out and start teaching these kids a trade, teach a man to fish style.’

