🔥Men and women allowed out on separate days in Peru coronavirus lockdown🔥

Men and women will only be allowed to leave their homes on separate days in Peru, in the country’s continued fight against coronavirus.

Men can leave the house on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays for essential items, while women will be allowed out on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, President Martín Vizcarra said on Thursday. Everyone must stay home on Sundays.

The only exceptions to the new rule are key workers – people who work in healthcare, food shops, pharmacies and banks.

The restrictions will last until April 12 – the original end point to the lockdown Mr Vizcarra announced on March 16.

The World on Coronavirus lockdown

Peru has had more than 1,400 confirmed cases of coronavirus so far, according to Johns Hopkins University in the US, which is tracking the spread of the disease. Fifty-five people have died after contracting the virus in Peru.

Mr Vizcarra said that the police will not discriminate against people with different gender identities.

He added: “Our Government is inclusive, do not be afraid… The Armed Forces will have clear instructions and the National Police… so that this is not a pretext for any measure of a homophobic nature.”

Panama has taken a similar gender-based approach to the lockdown this week, starting on Wednesday.