melvin-gordon-agreed-to-a-two-year-deal-with-the-broncos

One of the AFC West’s best running back will stay in the division next season, he’ll just be suiting up for a new team. According to multiple media reports, Melvin Gordon opted to leave the Los Angeles Chargers in free agency and signed a two-year deal with the Denver Broncos. The deal is worth $16 million and includes $13.5 million in guaranteed money, according to ESPN.

Because NFL teams aren’t officially able to announce deals, the Broncos got creative when this news became public, tweeting out a clip of the theme song from the movie Flash Gordon.

Gordon, in response, expressed his excitement about enjoying the team.

By his own standards, Gordon had a down year last season. He sat out the first four games of the campaign due to a contract holdout, and in the 12 games that he played, he wasn’t quite as dynamic as usual. The two-time Pro Bowl selection had the least productive year since he was a rookie, putting up 908 yards from scrimmage with nine total touchdowns.

Denver now boasts an impressive backfield, as Gordon joins talented youngster Phillip Lindsay. Those two, potentially with some contributions from Royce Freeman, will presumably be leaned on heavily by second-year quarterback Drew Lock as the Broncos try to build on last year’s 7-9 campaign.